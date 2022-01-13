The Argus-Press
LAINGSBURG — Senior forward Lorna Strieff scored 12 points with 16 rebounds and four steals to lead Laingsburg past Saranac, 32-28, in girls basketball play Wednesday.
The Wolfpack, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, got 10 points and three 3-pointers from Julia Starr.
“It was a good win and we needed it,” said Laingsburg head coach Doug Hurst.
Laingsburg broke a 16-all tie at halftime.
Saranac fell to 4-5 and 2-4.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 4 4-6 12, Ashlee Hawes 1 0-0 2, Ella Merrell 2 2-3 6, Julia Starr 3 1-2 10, Ellie Baynes 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 7-11 32.
SARANAC SCORING: Guernsey 2 9-10 13. Totals 7 11-14 28.
WRESTLING
Owosso falls twice
FENTON — Owosso dropped its Flint Metro League Stars Division opener to Brandon Wednesday in a battle that went down to the final bout.
The Trojans also dropped an outcome to Fenton.
Owosso received 2-0 performances from Tyler Dewley, Taylor Lange and Owen Ott.
Corunna loses two
FLUSHING — Goodrich defeated Corunna 60-13 in a Flint Metro League matchup Wednesday.
The Cavaliers were limited to Nichota Dunn’s unopposed win at heavyweight, D’Angelo Campos’ 10-2 major decision win at 112 pounds and Colin Lavery’s 8-5 decision victory at 160.
The Cavaliers went 0-2 on the night, also falling to Linden, 51-18.
Colin Thompson of Corunna pinned Lorena Thompson in 2 minutes at 103 while Campos pinned Adiliea Carr in 3:06.
Lavery won 11-6 at 160 while Decklan Davis won 9-8 at 171.
