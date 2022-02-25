OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts will be performing “The Sound of Music” beginning tonight, and organizers are excited for their chance to show the community their interpretation of Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.
Lebowswky Artistic Director Garrett Bradley said his grandmother took him to his first-ever musical — and it was “The Sound of Music” — and he loved it. Now, things have come full circle and he’s directing it.
“The Sound of Music is one of those shows people can see many times and still enjoy it every time. And of course, there is always a new generation of children who will be seeing it for the very first time. We like to do a family musical each year, and we are especially pleased to do a show that has some roles for children,” Bradley said.
He added that the production has come together over the course of about six weeks, holding auditions, making costumes, preparing the set and of course — perfecting the musical performances.
The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1959, with music by Richard Rodgers, and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein. It was set in pre-WWII Austria, and tells the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers.
Captain Georg Von Trapp is a widower with seven children, and a nun named Maria Rainier is sent to his home to care for his children. Eventually, a romance blossoms and Von Trapp and Rainier are married, and the children and Von Trapp re-discover their love of music.
As a political and historical backdrop, the story occurs in Austria as the Nazis are coming to power in Germany.
Eventually, Maria and Von Trapp flee Austria before it is annexed by Germany.
Kaila Szafranski, who plays Maria, along with Quintin Brainerd, who plays Von Trapp, both said they remember the movie when they were younger.
“The first time I saw the movie of The Sound of Music, I was about 11. We had gone to visit my grandparents, who were so excited because the movie was on TV and they couldn’t wait to share it with me,” Szafranski said. “Maria is a great role because she is super fun but also serious at times, so you get every aspect of a human being.”
“Growing up, I can remember looking forward to and watching the movie on television every year, so the story and the songs have been familiar for a long time,” Brainerd added. “My sisters and I used to act out scenes and sing all of our favorites, mine always having been Edelweiss. “This show and its music have long been a favorite of mine, so seeing it all come to life throughout rehearsals has been exciting. We have such a talented group of kids and adults, and everyone is really beginning to find their groove in their roles.”
Mary Jo Damm-Strong, who plays Sister Berthe, is appearing in “The Sound of Music” for the third time in Owosso. She played a nun in a production by the former Owosso Community Players in 1987, then at Lebowsky in 2006. She also played a nun in productions of “Ghost” and “Sister Act” previously.
A large set has been constructed on the Lebowsky stage depicting mountains and the interior of a castle, with changing lighting effects, and columns and candles that raise and lower.
Corunna Middle School art teacher Robyn Lentz painted the huge set, with mountains in the background for some scenes.
A live 15-piece orchestra will be conducted by Jillian Boots during the performances.
Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com or at their box office.
The prices are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, and $18 for children under 12. For show times and more information call (989) 723-4003.
