OWOSSO — Giving hope to aspiring artists everywhere, Pauline Southworth of Davison was one of the five top winners in her first big juried art contest ever: Shiawassee Arts Center 24th Annual Member Artists Show.
Southworth, 58, who began painting only about 14 years ago, won with a hyper-realistic acrylic painting called “Irish Lad, Cork, Ireland,” featuring a man seated in an Irish pub.
She was presented with a certificate and $100 cash award Friday at the opening reception of the Member Artists Show, which runs through Sept. 5.
“I was so shocked,” Southworth said someone called to tell her about the award, during a class she takes at the Flint Institute of Arts. “Of course I feel honored.”
She said she took up painting after surgery for a spinal cord tumor put her in a wheelchair. The formerly physically active woman had to find a new way to keep herself busy.
“I needed a different outlet, and I’ve always been pretty good at art,” Southworth said.
She said she forged ahead on her own with painting for 10 years.
“I wanted to be my own person as an artist, but I never got any better,” she said. “Taking classes at the Flint Institute of Arts changed everything. I’m still my own artist, but (instructors Anni Crouter and Rich Tesner) taught me a lot.”
The other four top winners were Arthur Johns for his steel “UFO Detector”; Philip Ruehle for “Phantom Limbs,” an oil painted on a linen canvas panel; and Andrew Rieder for “Resolve,” an acrylic/spray paint work on wood.
Like Southworth, Rieder, a full-time art teacher for more than 20 years at Delta College in Saginaw, had entered the Members Artists Show for the first time.
“I was really honored and humbled by it,” Rieder said, adding that he discovered SAC shortly after moving to Owosso five years ago while “walking around town. I was really impressed by the quality of work here.”
More than 90 member artists’s works were judged in the show. Honorable mention recipients were: Deb Drew Brown for her photograph called “Antelope Canyon”; Kimberly DeVoe for pastel piece “Out of Darkness”; Marie Gougeon for “The Old Stage,” stoneware and wood; Jennifer Ross for “The Purple Pool,” an oil-on-aluminum painting; and Tesner — Southworth’s FIA instructor – for his acrylic painting, “Her Highness.”
Friday’s opening reception was packed with guests, including SAC members and residents, who enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages.
SAC Executive Director Piper Brewer, who presented certificates to the winners with Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle, said she was happy SAC was back to regular business after 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re excited that we’re almost back to normal,” Brewer said. “This is the first event where we haven’t had to serve pre-packaged food. And we’re back to wine.”
The annual Member Artists Show, she added, “is always great, but this year it’s got extra excitement.”
Before introducing the winners, Brewer thanked the SAC board members in attendance and members of the SAC staff, “which is just like my family.”
The show was judged by guest juror Valerie Allen, a professional artist, curator of Studio 23 in Bay City and a certified working artist for Golden Artist Colors.
“The full range of displayed artwork is high quality with content that is thoughtful and interesting,” Allen wrote about the work she judged. “The member artists are to be commended for their commitment to art and for sharing their talents with the region. It was extremembly difficult to choose the 10 artists for special recognition.”
The Shiawassee Arts Center, a nonprofit organization located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
