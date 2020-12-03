Nonprofit says N. Michigan train idea is chugging along

TRAVERSE CITY — Area residents intrigued by the idea of taking a passenger train “up north” for a weekend getaway won’t have the opportunity any time soon, but the idea is still gaining momentum.
A representative of a group studying the potential for a Detroit to Petoskey passenger train line says recent announcements about travel in 2021 were premature, but also encouraging because of the feedback received afterward.
“We’ve made a lot of progress on the whole idea,” said James Bruckbauer, deputy director of Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. “We’ve hit key milestones. Now we’re moving on to the next phases.”
Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities in 2018 first announced the idea of a regular passenger route from southeast to northwest. Two stops potentially would be located in Shiawassee County.
Before Thanksgiving, a group restoring the Clare train depot posted on Facebook that excursions along the proposed route might take place as soon as 2021. Bruckbauer said he spoke with representatives of the group who later made a new post downplaying the potential for such trips this coming year.
“We hate to have expectations out there,” Bruckbauer said.
Bruckbauer said it’s possible, but not a certainty, that some non-public trips could take place in 2021 to help figure out logistical and engineering needs such as travel time.
“It really is just testing,” he said. “Certainly there is a lot of support. Running public excursions has different regulations we don’t have plans for yet.
“It’s an exciting project and it’s generated a lot of support. We get a little impatient, but we’re moving along as fast as we are able,” Bruckbauer said.
In 2018, GCRC Director Hans Voss and others taking part in the planning visited Owosso to discuss the idea. Voss said the idea is to capture some of the Michigan vacation travel to northern Michigan that currently uses vehicles and highways.
Voss said northern Michigan tourism is expected to double over the next four decades. According to the initial study, northwestern Michigan saw 6.3 million visitors in 2017.
In addition, the system could offer a way for people who live in one place and work at home to travel to an office or job. Another potential group of travelers is college students from southern Michigan traveling to schools in Mt. Pleasant or other northern Michigan cities.
At the time, Voss said the project could take flight within three to five years with excursions possible as early as 2020.
Voss said Groundwork received $2 million from the Michigan Department of Transportation to upgrade the state-owned tracks that would be used for passenger service. However, $40 million is needed to complete upgrading the 10 percent of the tracks that need work in order to run trains at 60 mph.
The more “state of the art” the tracks are, the faster the trains can run. The ultimate goal is to upgrade the tracks to allow a high-speed rail of 110 mph. The estimated price tag of $600 to $800 million would be covered by federal and state dollars, and private investments.
The initial study makes several deteriminations about travel time for a competitive line. It suggests a 60-mph train run from Ann Arbor to Traverse City is comparable to vehicle travel, but 90-mph speeds would be more competitive.
Additionally, the study suggests 110-mph speeds are needed to make travel from Ann Arbor to Petoskey or Detroit to Petoskey feasible without state subsidies because otherwise it would be faster to drive from Detroit.
Bruckbauer said milestones already achieved in moving ahead include the completion of the initial study on track conditions and the start of rail upgrades.
He said the state has invested in repairs along much of the proposed corridor. One 5- to 7-mile section in Traverse City was upgraded in 2019. Additional work is slated for 2021 that would allow trains to travel directly into the city.
Upgrades down the road involve improving inefficient sections of track that include directional changes or curves that slow train speeds.
Bruckbauer said the next phase of the planning is to complete further studies on specific portions of the project, explore the structure of how such a system would operate (public or private) and begin tests.
“It will be some time before there are public excursion trains,” Bruckbauer said. “But in the next year or so we could test pilot trains with limited people on board.”
In addition to the track upgrades, Bruckbauer said, another key issue is determining where boarding sites would be.
In some cases, such as Durand’s Union Station, which serves as an Amtrak station, the decision is easy. In other locations, like Owosso, finding a site will take time.
“For travel that’s not regular, you can have platforms that are temporary,” Bruckbauer said. “For longer term, regular service, you need to evaluate the best suitable option.”
In addition to Owosso, Cadillac and Traverse City station sites remain unsettled.
Bruckbauer also noted there are some issues to resolve with passenger travel and freight companies that lease much of the route’s tracks.
“Along the corridor, much of the track and right of way is owned by the state and lease by Great Lakes Central,” he said. “We work with Great Lakes very well and we would work with them on any proposed route.”
Bruckbauer noted one advantage to running passengers north-south as opposed to Detroit to Chicago is that freight from northern Michigan is less time sensitive.
Amtrak trains running east-west sometimes have to wait for freight trains, while that would be less of an issue on the proposed route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.