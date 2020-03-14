OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival announced Friday that today’s queen and princess pageant has been postpone to an unspecified date.
Organizer Brandy Kenny said the new date will be announced later.
Schools and multiple other organizations have canceled or changed their schedules through April 6 in response to orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer regarding coronavirus.
