VERNON — The annual Vernon car, truck and motorcycle show takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24.
Participants may pre-register until Aug. 23 for $10 at Sweets & Treats in Vernon. Registration day of the show is from 9 to 11 a.m. for $15.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and the award ceremony is at 2 p.m.
The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques and goodie bags. The top 20 will receive best of show trophies.
Entertainment will be provided by Little Woofers. There will be food vendors, kids games, 50/50 raffle, craft and direct sales vendors.
Stephanie Hascall is hosting a pin-up contest during the car show at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $10 and the event is limited to 25 contestants. There will be three prizes awarded. Winners will receive a purse donated from The Village Hair Shoppe; the first overall winner will also receive a dozen roses donated by The Vernon Flower Shop.
For more information, call Cindy Wood at Sweets & Treats (517) 643-1969, vendor registration is at The Leather Quille Shoppe and pin-up registration is through Hascall at foreverlostprincess@yahoo.com.
