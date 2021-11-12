Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
THE OWOSSO BAND BOOSTERS craft show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at at Owosso High School. Vendor spaces are $30. Interested vendors should call or text Janet at (989) 627-2997.
THE ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH Altar Society is hosting a turkey Bingo event at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the gymnasium, 811 E. Oliver St. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. There will be 50/50 drawings and specials for purchase. Refreshments will be available. There will be 20 games for 20 turkeys.
THE LENNON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH is hosting a curbside turkey dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at 1014 Oak St. Dinners are $12 for adults, $5 for children and free for those 4 and younger. Orders may be placed starting at noon. Call (810) 621-3676.
CHARLIE’S ANGELS Relay for Life group is hosting a craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Shiawassee Conservation Association, 4247 N. M-52. There will be 45 vendors and a variety of items, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, a variety of handmade crafts. For a complete list go to the Facebook event page — Charlie’s Angels 2021 Christmas Craft Show. The Conservation Association will be providing lunch to purchase. For a donation at the door you will receive a ticket for hourly drawing, for an extra ticket bring a non-perishable item or something listed on the Facebook page. All proceeds will go to Relay For Life of Shiawassee County 2022.
