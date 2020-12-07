DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce announced Santa Claus will visit the Durand City Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
His appearance will be a drive-through visit. Participants should drive into the entrance off Shiawassee Street and then on to Clinton Street. There will be volunteers directing traffic.
Rules for the event include:
n All volunteers and participants must be wearing masks.
n No one is to leave their vehicle.
n There is no walkup visiting allowed.
n Each vehicle will stop in front of Santa’s stand. The children in the vehicle will receive a gift bag from a Durand Rotary volunteer.
n All Cars will exit onto Clinton Street and turn on Genessee Street.
For more information contact the Chamber at office@durandchamber.com.
