ELSIE — The American Legion Post typically hosts a Memorial Day ceremony in Elsie and had planned to do this again this year.
However, with state orders to stay home now in effect through May 28, the event has been canceled.
“Memorial Day is still (important),” Legion Commander Gene Nethaway said, “and although we won’t be hosting a parade, or have speakers and bands and youth and veterans helping us make this happen this year in Elsie, I will put out the list of war dead from the Ovid-Elsie area over by the memorial monument on Main Street for that day.
“If you still remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms or you go down to the cemetery and you spend time with those that have come before us, then we haven’t missed Memorial Day at all,” he added.
