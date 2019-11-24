OWOSSO — Owosso freelance artist Lacey Harmon, 41, has been painting portraits since she was 6.
“I do portraits, murals and then I do hand-painted signs — like for businesses,” Harmon said. “Right now, I’m working on a lot of portraits for Christmas gifts. I think it was two years ago that I had 38 come in between November and December. They are family portraits, portraits of kids, portraits of pets.”
Harmon creates acrylic paintings and sells them to clients all over the country. But she has also painted an estimated 60 murals — on interior walls, as well as outside.
Born in Howell, Harmon grew up in Fenton and graduated from Linden High School. She moved to Owosso in June 2017 and, since she’s relatively new to the area, she is eager to contribute her talents to the community.
“We have a lot of good artists here, but I really want to be a part of a community project,” Harmon said. “Something that adds art/beauty to downtown … Yes, outdoors, downtown. That’s my goal.”
Painting is a passion she has had since she was a child; her skills are largely self-taught.
“I only had one art class and it was in middle school (in Linden),” Harmon said. “My mom, grandmother and great-grandmother are all painters. So that had a pretty big influence on me. And my dad and my grandfather are also artists in their own way — they do like woodworking.”
“From a very young age, I was given all different types of materials — whether it was wood or fabric or clay or paint — and just encouraged to create everyday,” she added.
Harmon has also studied interior design at Baker College in Flint.
Portraits are something her family had done and Harmon picked it up.
“My great-grandmother did oil and my grandmother does water color and so my mom does acrylic,” Harmon said. “I can paint with any of them, but I choose acrylic because they dry fast. When I lay down a color, it will dry within minutes and I can come in and add the second color to it. Where oil paint takes weeks to dry. That’s why you have people that work on paintings for months at a time. The oil paint stays wet and they can go back to it a day or two later and they can just pick up where they left off. And acrylic dries super fast.”
Harmon said her portrait paintings generally take about a week to complete. Sometimes the smaller ones take just a few days, she said.
Harmon paints because she gets satisfaction out of “solving the puzzle.”
“When I start a painting, I have to kind of picture it and calculate how I’m going to create it,” Harmon said. “And then the most fulfilling part of it is figuring out the equation or the problem.”
When she sits down to paint a portrait, it depends on a number of factors in determining how long it will take to complete. Clients want a painting of someone or something that is very personally important to them, she said.
“It just kind of depends on the painting and how many subjects are in it,” Harmon said. “And people would send me a picture through usually like Facebook and then I just work from that.”
She would like to meet and know more people in the area.
“I’m new to Owosso and so I haven’t really done anything out here,” Harmon said. “I did a piece last year for Durand. There’s a bulding down there that I did a large painting for and they have it mounted on the side of it. They brought me wood panels and I painted them and so they are mounted on the outside of the building.”
Harmon said there are some possibilities she sees for more artwork in the Owosso area.
“I know that they did the one mural underneath the bridge,” Harmon said. “Linda Beeman did that and she said they were interested in doing the Led Zeppelin under the bridge. Somebody spray painted Led Zeppelin across the water. But on this side, it’s blank and it’s on the pathway going to the amphitheater.
“The Quaker Oats mural downtown would be wonderful, because I would like to restore it. But I don’t know if that would be a possibility, but if they ever want someone to get up there and restore and bring it back to what it originally was, I’d love to do that.”
Harmon said she does a lot of work outside the Owosso area.
“A lot of my work is done down in Howell, Brighton and Fenton,” Harmon said. “I’ve done some stuff in Flushing. St. Joseph Hospital in Brighton has purchased six paintings from me. And when you go into downtown Holly, you come into town and in Battle Alley there is a sign that I did. It says, ‘Welcome to Holly.’”
