OAKLEY — From the days when Randy Sutter was only 4 years old, he’s been at the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association’s (MMOGTA) Annual Gas Tractor Show.

Forty-four editions later, Sutter, as the president of the MMOGTA, does a lot more than simply attend with his family these days: He’s the main man in charge of putting the show together. This year’s edition commenced Friday and ends today, with the gates opening and a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. with events until 10 p.m. The show is at 17180 Ferden Road in Oakley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.