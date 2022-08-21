OAKLEY — From the days when Randy Sutter was only 4 years old, he’s been at the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association’s (MMOGTA) Annual Gas Tractor Show.
Forty-four editions later, Sutter, as the president of the MMOGTA, does a lot more than simply attend with his family these days: He’s the main man in charge of putting the show together. This year’s edition commenced Friday and ends today, with the gates opening and a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. with events until 10 p.m. The show is at 17180 Ferden Road in Oakley.
Sutter said the work required in hosting the show, now in its 48th edition, and what he said is economically the largest growing festival in Saginaw County, is a year-round operation. He said planning for the next year’s show starts right after the previous one ends and physical preparations start sometimes as early as March.
“There’s a lot to do because we’ve grown so big over the years. The advantage of growing up out here is there’s a large group of people that work hard all day, every day to put the show on,” he said. “Most of us have grown up and become a family, and it helps alleviate the stresses of putting on a good show.”
Sutter said for someone to enjoy all the attractions the show offers, they would need to come all three days.
“It’s got a little bit of everything for someone from a 5-year-old on up to a 90-year-old. There’s something for everybody to come on out and see.”
The festival does indeed have an abundance of attractions, including competitions such as the Cement Pull on Saturday; today’s partnered Cross Cut Saw; crafts and games for kids; demos of a gang saw, drag saw, cider mill, shingle mill and veneer mill; and a performance from the band Shiatown and a live DJ.
The show sees a variety of local organizations helping out with the festivities. The Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie chapters of the FFA partnered to put on a pig roast, where showgoers were treated to pulled pork, baked potatoes, baked beans, rolls and drinks. The pulled pork comes from three hogs and the grilling is viewable by attendees.
Tracey Hoffman, adviser of the Ovid-Elsie FFA, said the collaboration brings together student workers that may not otherwise get the chance to meet each other because the two chapters aren’t in the same region.
“Our kids don’t really get to do different competitions and things unless they go on to a state level, so it’s really cool that our kids get to intermingle,” she said.
Also present was Main Beverage Company in Owosso. MBC displayed a John Deere combine that was donated from the Weisenberger Farm in Chesaning as part of a collaborative event with Anheuser-Busch to water farmers. The combine is adorned with Busch Light marketing.
Doug Allie, general manager of MBC, said the company has been a proud sponsor of the Annual Gas Tractor Show for about 40 years.
“People love tractors and love vintage tractors. We thought there couldn’t be a better fit between John Deere, Busch Light and our company out here at the (show).”
