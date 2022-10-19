Davis survives scare with 13th floor on Food Network show

OWOSSO — In the challenge appropriately named “The Killer,” Owosso baker Jill Davis was almost slashed to the Henson Hotel’s 13th floor on Monday’s episode of “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, was spared the Food Network show’s most cruel fate when the three celebrity chef judges chose to keep her around for the show’s penultimate episode instead of contestant Alexey Ivanov. Davis is one of five contestants still alive with two episodes remaining on the eighth season of “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Davis and Ivanov, a bakery owner from Brooklyn, New York, were paired for a partner challenge during the sixth episode’s elimination round. After being tabbed the winner of the episode’s first round, “The Thriller,” Ivanov got to chose his partner and partner up the other four contestants. Ivanov said he chose Davis because of her “strong cake decorating skills” and because “I think we can meet in the middle and work something out.”
Davis said she was “flattered” to be chosen by Ivanov.
“Alexey’s (Ivanov) my hero over here. I’m so excited to work with Alexey; he’s a technical genius,” Davis said.
Show host John Henson introduced the challenge to the contestants: “Going through old incident reports many years ago, I found a couple of toddlers in Room 222, a couple of sisters named Mia and Lia. While the girls were jumping up and down on the bed, I checked the rest of the suite for their parents. When I returned to the twins, they vanished. The front desk said no one had checked into that room all day. Were the girls real, were they ghosts? All we know is that terrified guests hear their eerie laughter almost every night,” Henson explained.
The contestants had 2 1/2 hours to help fill in the missing details of the twins in cake form; both contestants on each team had to make individual cakes, which had to look identical inside and out but taste completely different than their partner’s. Henson said the least successful baker on the least successful team would be eliminated.
Davis and Ivanov took inspiration for the twin challenge from the alive-looking portraits on the walls of the Henson Hotel that were introduced for “The Thriller.” Davis made a vanilla cake with blackberry coconut compote and coffee ganache, while Ivanov made an orange zest cake with raspberry lime jam and dark chocolate ganache.
All seemed to be going well for the duo, until the cakes came out of the oven with different sizes, colors and ganache textures. The differences were not lost on celebrity chef judges Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell.
“I actually think the cakes look like different sizes. The coloring is very different. Jill, your color has a little more green in it. Alexey, your color is a little more gray,” Hall said.
Young said the difference in coloring was due to Davis’ use of American buttercream versus Ivanov’s use of Italian buttercream, but complimented the duo on the rest of the details.
“Interestingly, your detail work is all the same. Your roses are the same, your frames are the same. Your portrait’s the same, even the border. Those are things that will always look intrinsically will always look different and somehow you pulled it off,” he said.
At the end of the day, it came down to who made the better individual cake of the two. The judges sided with Davis, with Hall telling Ivanov that his ratio of cake, ganache and jam was off. Boswell complimented Davis on her individual work.
“The texture of your cake – gorgeous, fantastic, perfectly baked. The texture of your ganache – great,” she said.
Davis, who made a pumpkin spice apple zucchini and blueberry cake with marshmallow and cherry nut jam for “The Thriller,” will compete next on the show’s seventh episode, which airs at 9 p.m. Monday on Food Network.
