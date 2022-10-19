Davis survives scare with 13th floor on Food Network show

A side-by-side view of Jill Davis and Alexey Ivanov’s twin cakes on “Halloween Baking Championship.”

 Screenshot/Food Network

OWOSSO — In the challenge appropriately named “The Killer,” Owosso baker Jill Davis was almost slashed to the Henson Hotel’s 13th floor on Monday’s episode of “Halloween Baking Championship.”

Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, was spared the Food Network show’s most cruel fate when the three celebrity chef judges chose to keep her around for the show’s penultimate episode instead of contestant Alexey Ivanov. Davis is one of five contestants still alive with two episodes remaining on the eighth season of “Halloween Baking Championship.”

