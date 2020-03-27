OWOSSO — The Home Garden Business EXPO scheduled for April 18-19 has been postponed because of the nationwide COVID-19 crisis.
A date for the event will be selected after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay safe, stay home” order is lifted.
“We feel this is in the best interest of our vendors and certainly our guests,” said EXPO Chairman Kevin Maurer of Maurer Heating & Cooling. “The planning committee has not taken this decision lightly and every effort will be made to hold a phenomenal show, just at a later date,” stated Maurer.
Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason said, “I fully support postponing EXPO for the health and safety of our community. The chamber staff and board of directors have turned our focus on helping businesses through the next month and beyond. We are currently retooling to be the local “boots on the ground” for small business loans and grants. My commitment is to continue to share information and be a resource to help our businesses survive and eventually thrive.”
Business representatives who have questions regarding the EXPO may call Sue Kadlek at (989) 720-5047 or email skadlek@shiawasseechamber.org.
