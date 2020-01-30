OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is opening its first exhibit of 2020, featuring the works of artists Anita Brett of East Lansing, Candace Miller of Lansing, Xavier of Owosso and 15 Flint Artist Market members.
The exhibit opens Feb. 4 and will run through March 15. The public is welcome to the opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9.
Brett’s earliest works include commissioned watercolor portraits. She participates in several select art fairs and is represented by galleries across the state. She works in oils, watercolor and encaustic paintings.
Miller is a sculptor who creates mostly figurative works in paper mache, resin, wood and clay.
Xavier chooses to draw people. He tries to achieve a harmony or tension within the interactions of subject matter and texture.
The Flint Artist Market (FAM) is composed of 20 artists (15 will display work at SAC) working in a wide variety of art media.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
