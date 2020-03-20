Corunna school foundation issues grants

CORUNNA — The Corunna Educational Foundation awarded $4,994 in teacher mini-grants for members of the Corunna Public Schools’ teaching staff in January.
Teachers awarded mini-grants up to $300 each included Candice Rivette, Amanda Haycock, Amanda Danek, Tonya Trimble, Sheryl Bauman, Kim Kiesling, Tami Basso, April Bentler, Kyle Robinson and Sherri Svrcek.
Additionally, more than $2,000 was dedicated to kindergarten through third-grade teachers for student whiteboards and a classroom set of LCD writing tablets.
Founded in 1984 with a mission to preserve and enhance educational opportunities for students and staff of the Corunna Public Schools, the Foundation provides financial support in the form of scholarships and funding of mini-grants for classroom projects.
The Foundation fundraiser dinner raffle is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 29 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Caledonia Township. Tickets are $60 and include two dinners (extra dinner tickets are available for $10 each). The grand prize is $1,500. People interested in purchasing a ticket may call (989) 743-6338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.