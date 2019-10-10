ELSIE — A murder mystery dinner is taking place at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Elsie American Legion Post, 220 S. Ovid Road.
Upon arrival patrons will be greeted as a “fellow classmate” as cast members (Bob Robinson, Jim Houska, Susan DeRosa, Jack Dowd, Erin Barger, RoseMarie Thering, Sam Pettersen, Chuck Howe and Pat Howe) mingle and provide clues.
Then sit back and watch the mystery unfold. Participation can help shed light on the murderer and patrons may win the prize awarded at the end of the performance.
Tickets are on sale. Call Janet at (989) 862-5090 or (517) 515-0012.
