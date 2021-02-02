OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center was a flurry of activity Monday, as artists and dedicated volunteers began unwrapping and hanging a variety of pieces in preparation for the center’s first exhibit of 2021.
The exhibit, which opens today and runs through March 14, features the work of artists Deb Cholewicki of Lansing, Barbara Hranilovich of Lansing, Randal Crawford of Saginaw, and Angela Hamilton of Grand Blanc.
The public will have an opportunity to meet the artists during a socially distanced reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. An appointment is required to attend, and can be scheduled by calling the SAC at (989) 723-8354.
Cholewicki, a self-described fiber artist, has always had a passion for natural sculptural forms, particularly those found outdoors. She explained Monday she’s often drawn to unique pieces of wood, going so far as to carry an electric saw in her car in case she comes across “something that grabs her.”
Using natural materials she picks up along the way, Cholewicki creates free-form sculptural weavings from natural fibers, plant materials and yarns. For her, the process is, and always has been, exploratory.
“I don’t have a clear picture of what I’m going to do when I start, so the main piece of wood becomes the focal point and I kind of create a framework around that,” Cholewicki said. “For me, the fun is watching it evolve; that’s the most exciting part of the process.”
Unpacking her works alongside Cholewicki Monday was friend and collaborator Barbara Hranilovich. The two have known one another since 2013, and are avid supporters of each other’s work.
Hranilovich said she’s been an artist for as long as she can remember. In addition to obtaining a BFA in oil painting and working for more than 30 years as a commercial illustrator, Hranilovich finds joy in exploring all art forms. For her, it’s about telling a story, and finding a medium that tells that story best.
For the latest SAC exhibit, Hranilovich will have several paintings and ceramic works on display, with the overall theme of her work being current events. Pieces depicting global warming, the #MeToo Movement and general politics will be included in the latest show, she said.
A particular work that stands out is Hranilovich’s painting “Voices,” which depicts a woman speaking underwater, her voice failing to break the surface.
“Very often women speak but it doesn’t actually get heard,” Hranilovich said. “You can hear she’s speaking but it doesn’t break the surface, you know, and it’s constant … She has to work at it, she never gets to stop swimming basically; she has to keep trying and trying and trying to get that message out.”
Hranilovich maintains her work is not intended to preach to the audience, but she hopes, if nothing else, it sparks a conversation.
“I’m not saying you should think any one way, I’m just saying this is out there,” Hranilovich said. “I want (people) to look at the world a little differently than they did before they came; I think strong art makes you do that.”
The Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required, along with adherence to state guidelines regarding social distancing and the number of guests allowed at any one time.
The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty Gift Shop. SAC, which is celebrating its 49th anniversary this year, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the arts center at (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
