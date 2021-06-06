Children’s theater group hires former student as choreographer

PERRY — Makayla Marrison joined the Children’s Community Theatre of Shiawassee County when it first opened in 2016 and has lent her talents to its biannual play productions ever since.
When she turned 19 she aged out of the theater group, which is open to ages from 6 to 18. But it all worked out: Marrison has just been hired as the group’s choreographer.
“I’ve been there all these years, and I’m so glad I can still participate,” Marrison said. “It’s really fun to go from acting to teaching choreography.”
Marrison, a 2020 Laingsburg High School graduate, has been dancing at Spirit Expressions in Laingsburg for 15 years, teaching dance at the studio for the past four years and choreographing dance numbers for nearly two.
She is currently working on an associate’s degree in theater from Lansing Community College, where she has been involved in several theater productions, and plans to attend Michigan State University next fall.
“Makayla is very talented in choreography and dance — it’s her gift. And she’s got the perfect personality. She’s great with the children. She’s very patient with them and she can work with children of every skill level,” said Bobbi Pangborn, a co-founder and co-director of the theater with Katie Howard, both of Perry.
Pangborn and Howard, good friends for many years, both have backgrounds in education. Before forming Children’s Community Theatre, the pair taught drama for two years at Coram Deo Academics, for homeschooled children.
However, the women admit they’re no experts in dancing.
“We have attempted to most of the choreography ourselves,” Howard said. “This is a welcome addition, having someone as talented as Makayla. We’re thrilled to have her — she’s so creative.”
Before she was hired, Marrison choreographed a dance for the group’s production of “Peter Pan,” slated to run in March 2020. However, on the opening day, the theater learned that state COVID-19 restrictions prevented the show from going on.
For the past year, the theater has been on hiatus. But now it’s back, with a summer camp that will culminate in a production of “Doctor Doolittle: The Musical” at its new venue, the auditorium at Perry High School.
The day camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays from July 7-15 at the theater’s studio, 114 S. Main St. The cost of $140 includes a script, special photo and a DVD of the production.
Kids audition for parts in the play. Every child is guaranteed a part, and most Children’s Community Theatre productions feature about 70 kids. Scripts are adapted to include enough parts for everyone.
“The skills developed through theater benefit children for the rest of their lives: personal skills, character development, learning to work through disappointment — like when you didn’t get the part you wanted but you learn to love the role you’re given — and public speaking skills,” Pangborn said.
“They do things they never thought they could do before. It’s very rewarding for them, and for us as directors.”
Above all else, Pangborn said, kids who belong to the theater become part of a very close community of theater people, the directors, actors and parent volunteers.
Marrison can attest to that fact.
“When I started, I had never worked with such a tight-knit family theater before,” Marrison said. “I thought, Wow, this is my family. I love the environment, and how everyone cheers each other on all the time. I think that’s really special.”
