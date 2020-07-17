Teeing up tunes

LAINGSBURG — While many live music events have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, a community partnership in Laingsburg is making sure the beat goes on.
Pine Hills Golf Course, in conjunction with the Laingsburg Business and Community Association (LBCA), will host five shows on Friday nights through mid-August in what has been dubbed the Michigan All-Star Concert Series, with acts spanning a wide variety of musical genres, including classic rock, country and R&B.
The series will kick off at the course, 6603 Woodbury Road, at 7 p.m. tonight with the classic rock band Showdown.
Pine Hills Owner Greg Beavers, who also serves as president of the LBCA, said the idea for the concert series was sparked when the Laingsburg City Council voted in June to postpone its annual concert series in McClintock Park until at least August.
“People are anxious to do something,” Beavers said Tuesday. “The golf course is here, I’ve always thought of doing something like this out here, I just never pushed it because I had other things to focus on but the opportunity came and I was like, ‘You know, we can give it a shot.’”
All shows in the Michigan All-Star Concert Series are free and open to the public, and will begin at 7 p.m.
The concert stage will be set up on the clubhouse patio, overlooking the ninth and 18th fairways, according to Beavers. Ten-foot circles will be painted 6 feet apart on each fairway to accommodate social distancing, he said.
“We’re going to require the face masks to be worn as much as possible,” Beavers added. “If they have a medical condition and they can’t, that’s one thing, but we’re just following the guidelines from the governor’s office. We’ll see how that goes and hopefully people will maintain their distance like they’re supposed to.”
Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets for viewing, and may also bring in their own snacks and drinks to the shows, Beavers continued.
“The only thing that they cannot bring is alcohol on the property because of our alcohol license,” Beavers said, noting alcohol, food and other beverages will be available for purchase on site inside the Pine Hills Clubhouse.
The Laingsburg Dairy Den also will be on hand each Friday, offering ice cream sandwiches to patrons.
The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously June 4 to cancel Music and Movies in the Park due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, with the caveat that the council would reevaluate the status of each event in August.
Prior to the cancellation, council member Gail Geasler, who formerly served as president of the LBCA, had booked eight weeks of musical acts for the annual concert series, traditionally held Wednesdays during the summer months in McClintock Park.
The emergence of the coronavirus left the city’s plans for live music in doubt, though in talking with Beavers, Geasler was introduced to the idea of holding the shows at Pine Hills.
“I think both (Greg and I) felt that if we could do this responsibly, the community needs to come together,” Geasler said.
With the help of Laingsburg musician Jack Clarkson, Geasler secured musical acts in a matter of the days.
In addition to Showdown, the concert lineup — which spans Fridays through Aug. 14 — includes R&B group Mocha and the Lattes (July 24) and Tess Clarkson and the Kathy Ford Band (July 31).
Dean Rusch and the CEYX Band, of Bay City, will grace the stage with music ranging from 60s hits to current pop anthems Aug. 7.
Country singer Ray Rodriguez, with special guest Johnny Vasquez, will wrap up the series Aug. 14.
“This is something we can do where we can be together,” Geasler said. “Obviously we’d all love to be no masks and hugging people and sitting next to people but you can’t do that now, so I think we’re trying to find ways to do what we can to be a close community with the guidelines that we have.”
For more information about the Michigan All-Start Concert series, visit facebook.com/LaingsburgBCA or call the golf course at (517) 201-2929.
