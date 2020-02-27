MORRICE — The Morrice branch of the Community District Library will host a woodland snowman craft at 4 p.m. Monday.
Participants from age 12 to adult will decorate and adorn a wooden snowman.
The library will sponsor a mobile Nerf games event at the Morrice Senior Center at 3 p.m. March 4. Children 6 and older will run, dodge and dive as they play Nerf games. All equipment is provided.
Pre-registration is required for both events. Call (517) 625-7911.
