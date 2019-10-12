Theater group plans ‘Hobbit’ performances

PERRY — The Children’s Community Theatre is presenting its latest production, “The Hobbit.”
Opening night is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Perry High School Auditorium, 2555 W. Britton Road.
Additional performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 19.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. For the 1 p.m. matinee Oct. 19, all kids get in for $5.
Tickets can be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to each show or online at childrenscommunitytheatre.com.
For more information, call Bobbi Pangborn at (989) 534-1348.
