PERRY — The Perry branch of the Community District Library will host a spring wreath workshop at 5 p.m. Monday.
Sue Newcom will lead participants in creating a ribbon wreath. The session is for teens through adults.
At 4 p.m. March 11, a St. Patrick’s Day craft will be available at the library.
Pre-registration is required for both events. Call (517) 625-3166 to reserve a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.