NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District Library will host a body butter workshop with Dancing Crane at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
Attendees will learn to make scented body butter. They will also learn how to blend natural butters and oils.
The library is located at 9387 Genesee St. Call (810) 638-7575 to reserve a spot.
