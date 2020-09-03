OWOSSO — A pair of nationally known country music performers will appear Sept. 12 and 13 at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater and at a local church.
“Dave and Daphne” are set to host a free concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the amphitheater featuring classic country and pop songs.
Dave Salyer formerly performed with Barbara Mandrell and has appeared on numerous TV shows, and at the White House. He appears regularly at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Daphne Anderson has toured with the Bill Gaither Group, The Cathedrals, The Hinsons and many others. She was previously the Southern Gospel Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year.
The First Church of God, which is sponsoring the event, invites the public to bring chairs or blankets and enjoy the concerts. The church, 2100 N. M-52, is the rain site.
At the 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 service, the duo will perform God’s country and gospel music at the church. The public again is welcome. A donation will be requested. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
