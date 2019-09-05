OWOSSO — The Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library will host Raymond Goodwin, who performs his one-man play, “A Tree on the Moon,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
“A Tree on the Moon” is a series of scenes depicting the relationship between a lonely librarian in a small Michigan town and a local boy whose broken family is among the working poor. The play spans from 2006 to the present.
Goodwin writes plays based upon Michigan’s history and has performed them throughout the state. He has performed several other plays here to enthusiastic audiences. His memoir, “Sawdusted: Notes from a Post Boom Mill,” was selected as a 2011 Michigan Notable Book.
This program is free, runs approximately one hour, and is open to all ages. Pre-registration is not required.
For more information, call the branch at (989) 725-5134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.