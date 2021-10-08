NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District Library will host a Halloween Escape Room Event Oct. 11-28 during library hours.
The escape room is targeted toward those 8-13, but everyone is welcome to participate.
At 3:45 p.m. Oct. 18 tweens and teens are invited to Taste the World at the library.
Participants will sample sweet and salty snacks and treats from the country of Taiwan. The event will be on the third Monday of each month and a different country will be featured each time. Register in advance at mycdl.org or call or visit the branch.
Library hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The branch is located at 9471 Genesee St. The phone number is (810) 638-7575.
