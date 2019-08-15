DURAND — The third annual Durand Veterans of Rock ‘n’ Roll benefit concert is Saturday at Durand High School’s Roundhouse Stadium.
Proceeds from the concert will be split between two beneficiaries: Durand VFW Post 2272’s Veterans Relief Fund and Durand Union Station.
Gates open at 4 p.m. A ceremony honoring veterans will kick off the evening at 5:30 p.m, followed by live music from the Durand Veterans of Rock ‘n’ Roll beginning at 5:45 p.m.
The 2019 concert is headlined by Flint-native Mark Farner, and his American Band, who will take the stage about 9 p.m.
Tickets for Saturday’s show are still available. Farner was a founding member of the Guess Who, which created such songs as “American Woman.”
Tickets can be purchased online at veteransofrock.org or in person at a number of area locations, including Durand Union Station, Jim’s Pizza, Teasers Salon and the Durand VFW post.
For more information, visit veteransofrock.org.
(1) comment
[batman]Wholley quacamolie Batman!
Mark FARNER was the frontman for GRAND FUNK RAILROAD! Not The Guess Who!
Hits were Badtime, I'm Your Captain/Closer To Home and oh yeah... We're An erican Band!!!
Please change the composition to read as such!!!
Mark FARNER Rocks!!![scared][scared]
