SAC holds walkway dedication, announces events

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center kicked off four months of events and activities in celebration of its 50th anniversary with a dedication of a brick walkway Sunday.
The improved path, installed by Sunburst Gardens, symbolizes “the community’s support (and) paves the way for another successful 50 years,” the SAC said in a press release.
“We want to thank the generous supporters who purchased 224 engraved bricks,” said Jerry Lostracco, chair of the walkway’s fundraising committee.
The SAC has other celebratory plans on tap in the coming weeks.
Tickets are currently on sale for the opening reception of the SAC’s 14-week free exhibit, “A Pictorial History Owosso” from 6 to 9 p.m. May 6. There will be auctions of sculpture, paintings, a Woodard table, an Ansel Adams photograph and a grandfather clock owned by the late George Hoddy, plus more.
Guitarist Pat Carmody will open the event with his trademark acoustic sound and guests will then enjoy the music of crooner Ryan DeHues, songstress Marla Moore and their live band. Drinks and delicious appetizers from many Owosso restaurants and caterers will also be enjoyed.
“This will be a fun, exciting and historical evening to remember,” SAC Executive Director Piper Brewer said.
A Pop-Up Exhibit of artwork by SAC artists is planned to begin May 7 in downtown Owosso in the Wesener Building, 104 N. Washington St. More than 60 mid-Michigan artists will display and sell their work. The exhibit opening the same day as the Owosso Farmer’s Market, will run through Aug. 14.
The SAC will also host a series of historical talks and lunches — “Food for Thought” — and walking tours of Owosso’s historic districts, both guided and self-directed.
The “A Step Back in Time, Pictorial History of Owosso,” book, which mirrors SAC’s exhibit, will be available this summer. Other events and activities include a Plein Aire event, an “Antiques Roadshow”-style event and a bicycle scavenger hunt of historical sites.
For more details, visit shiawasseearts.org, or call (989) 723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.