CHESANING — Friday and Saturday saw something of a return to pre-pandemic normality for brothers Evan and Cole Rupple, as the Handmade Music Festival, which they host annually at Showboat Park in Chesaning, returned for the first time since 2019.
The two days at Showboat Park saw bands come together from across the state, including as far away as Ann Arbor, to entertain crowds with all varieties of music.
“It just feels really good to be able to bring music back to our community, just because we felt the effects of not being able to see each other through the pandemic. You don’t realize how social we are until are trapped inside,” Evan Rupple said.
For The Rupple Brothers, the band will never see a return to normality.
During the trying times of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Evan Rupple said one of his brothers took his own life. With the group losing a best friend, brother and bass player, Evan Rupple said The Rupple Brothers hits home messages of unity, love and appreciation for what you have in their psychedelic folk music.
“(We play) music that makes people feel for sure. A lot of it is about loss, about our own struggles with addiction or love, or just the struggles of life. We write and share what hurts usually and deep, vulnerable music, and the people really appreciate it, it seems like. People feel it and can relate. There’s a healing energy to it and being up there with two of us, getting to share that bond is special,” Evan Rupple said.
Although The Rupple Brothers didn’t form until 2015, music has been a part of Evan and Cole Rupple’s lives from an early age. Evan Rupple said their father sang to them in the womb, and both brothers were playing multiple instruments by the time they were 10 years old. Evan Rupple, who said he’d “play any instrument he could get his hands on,” and Cole Rupple both played banjo and guitar during their afternoon performance Saturday, which they concluded with their song “Sadtown” from their first album.
“It was an intense, beautiful (performance),” Cole Rupple said. “It felt so good to be surrounded by friends and family and deliver our tiny little songs. We wanted to present stuff in raw form and strip it down for the audience.”
Cole Rupple said the festival saw its largest crowds ever in its third edition. Across the two-day event, about 15 bands performed, including Ma Baker, which drummer Jared Weimer tabbed as a “jam-fusion act” that combined electronic elements with rock.
“It was nice to get to play with all of our friends,” Weimer said. “We don’t get to see them or play with them enough.”
Guy Williams, who played guitar for the group, agreed.
“It was good and a very chill environment and relaxing, and I think we were able to do our thing and everyone was really supportive,” Williams said.
