LAINGSBURG — Peacock Road Family Farm kicked off the beginning of its fall season Saturday with a colonial reenactment event.
There were around 90 actors camped out back. Not only did they look the part, but they also camped the way colonists would have during the American Revolution.
“We are in the business of making new memories and renewing old ones,” said farm owner Ed Carpenter, who goes by “Farmer Ed.”
The reenactment was through Vermilion Creek Colonial Gathering — a colonial living history encampment, which has come to the farm before. The reenactment included mock battles and other colonial-life demonstrations such as cooking. Some of the tents were sutler shops, where people could buy time-period clothing and supplies that are used in reenactments.
James Mckechnie, Ben Despard and Cody Crutchfild played American colonists in the reenactment against the British soldiers. They all claim to be “history nerds,” which is why they participate.
Despard said the event is a great way to get young people interested in history, especially since textbooks can be boring.
Guests of the farm were also able to enjoy activities and attractions like pig and duck races, baby animals, barrel train rides, a pumpkin patch, a play area called the Barnyard Fun Park and more.
Among the animals was a lamb born on Friday; another sheep was due at any time.
A second train ride for families included a pretend robbery where children were given wooden bricks of gold and rope to tie up the robbers that jumped out of the bushes.
Bradyn Rea, a 6-year-old as of Saturday, chose to celebrate his seventh birthday early by coming to the farm. He said his favorite part was the train ride.
“This might be our eighth time coming,” said Bradyn’s mom, Brooke Rea. She also brought her daughter, Brynnlee Rea, and her nephew, Jacob Harter. “We just love the area and there’s just so much to do once you get in here. There’s the park to play at and all the food, so it’s just a fun atmosphere.”
Peacock Road Family Farm is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each weekend in October has a different theme. Check out peacockrff.com for details.
