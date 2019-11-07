CALEDONIA TWP. — The Owosso Knights of Columbus will host a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday to benefit Owosso Catholic religious education and the K of C.
Tables of up to eight people will compete over 10 rounds of 10 questions in various categories.
The cost is $12 per person and includes bonus trivia questions. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
Pop and coffee will be provided. There will be a cash bar. Patrons may bring their own snacks.
Call Dennis or Linda Hrcka at (989) 725-8037.
The event is planned to be the final trivia hosted by the group after 11 years.
