OVID — Happy birthday, Ovid! At 150 years old, you’re getting up there, but you still know how to throw a party.
This year, people will celebrate the sesquicentennial birthday and the 26th annual Carriage Days Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown. Naturally, the combined event will kick off with a blast from the past.
A time capsule filled by residents in 1969 to mark Ovid’s centennial year has been exhumed, and its contents will be revealed just after the Carriage Days opening ceremony, set for 6 p.m. Friday on the main stage.
“I remember putting something in it, but I couldn’t tell you what it was. I’m excited about it,” said Deb Price, member of the Carriage Days committee.
Items for a new time capsule will be collected at the Carriage Days information booth, and at the city of Ovid office and Meridian Weekly throughout the 2019 sesquicentennial year.
After the opening ceremony, the city will host a birthday party for itself, complete with free cake and ice cream. For the children, there will be party games and balloon animals. For all ages, there will be a photo booth and cakewalk featuring cakes by 70 volunteer bakers.
The birthday fun continues Saturday with free horse-drawn wagon rides, which start right after the 11 a.m. Carriage Days parade. This year’s parade marshals are lifetime residents Wells and Sue Monroe.
“They were both born and raised in, graduated high school in, married and raised their own family in Ovid,” Price said. “What better parade marshals for the sesquicentennial?”
Wells Monroe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, owned and operated Monroe Hardware in downtown Ovid during the 1970s, and retired from the Michigan Milk Producers Association in 2001. He raised three sons with Sue, an artist whose works have been displayed in many galleries.
They are both active in the community. He has served on the then-Ovid Village Council, twice as president. He was president of the MPPA’s local union and the library board, and was a member of the Ovid Downtown Development Agency and city charter committee. He still serves on the city board of appeals.
She is a member of the Shiawassee Arts Center, and the Clinton County and Elsie arts councils. The couple have six grandchildren.
In addition to the parade, Carriage Days highlights include free live music in the entertainment tent on all three days.
Friday is country night, with artists Melissa Lee and Whiskey Diski performing from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday, Adam Bartek will play from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Bottoms Up from 7 to 11 p.m. Ray Rodriguez & Friends take over the tent from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“You can bring food into the entertainment if you want, buy a beer and send the kids to the midway,” Price said. “There’s no cover charge, so you can wander in and out and enjoy the music.”
There’s even more music, with Blind Ambition playing on Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the Clarkson Band taking the main stage from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Entrants are still being accepted for Saturday’s barbecue rib cookoff and Sunday’s chili tailgate cookoff, Price said. Parade units can simply show up on Saturday morning.
The midway will be open all three days. Friday includes citywide garage sales, a used book sale, a treasure sale by the United Church women’s group, arts and crafts, vendors and a food court by the Lions Club.
Saturday leads with the Lions Club’s pancake breakfast, and the second day of citywide garage sales, used book sale, and more arts and crafts and food vendors. In addition to the Super Parade, there will be a tractor pull, teen photo scavenger hunt, kids pedal pull and open house at the Ovid Historical Museum.
At dark Saturday, the Ovid-Middlebury Fire Department will host its annual light parade. Emergency vehicles from around the area are expected to participate.
Along with many other activities, Sunday features an all-day car show and a duck race at 1 p.m. For a full slate of events and times, visit ovidcarriagedays.com.
Carriage Days means family-oriented fun and a dive into history, Price said. To observe the sesquicentennial, the U.S. Post Office will provide a special cancellation during the festival at the Mary Meyers Historical House behind the library on East Willliams Street. Anyone can bring in mail for a free first-class “cancellation.” The service will continue at the Ovid post office for 30 days after the festival.
“It’s like a keepsake,” Price said. “If you enjoy history, Ovid’s the place to be during Carriage Days. We have lots of family fun, activities for young and old.”
Price is one of about 20 residents who spend 10 months of every year organizing Carriage Days. Price, owner of the Meridian Weekly, has been volunteering for Carriage Days for more than two decades.
“With (the paper’s) office right on Main Street, I’m kind of the go-to person in Ovid,” Price said. “I love the Ovid community. I graduated from Ovid-Elsie in 1970. It’s home; it’s our town. The community’s been good to me, and this is a way to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.