OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival’s Mr. Owosso competition officially got underway this past weekend with introductions of the fundraising candidates.
The 2021 candidates include Michael Kramer, representing the Shiawassee Family YMCA; Jon Clough, in memory of his son Mark Clough, and representing Fiddlers Green; Christopher Owens, representing the Masonic Temple; and Travis Schneider, representing the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial fundraising effort.
The candidate who raises the most money will be crowned the 2021 Mr. Owosso.
The reigning Mr. Owosso, 2019 winner Justin Horvath, and his team raised more than $44,000 to support Habitat for Humanity.
Horvath and the three other 2019 candidates raised more than $90,000 for nonprofits.
The Mr. Owosso Contest is a Curwood Festival tradition since 1980, organizers said, noting the mission of the three-week long contest is to provide a platform for local nonprofits to share their stories, raise money and bring public awareness to their causes
The Mr. Owosso candidates reside and or work in Shiawassee County and are at least 21 years old.
They along with a campaign manager and support of the friends and family hold numerous fundraising events throughout the contest.
Candidates also participate in a swimsuit and talent contest and a formal presentation which will be hosted by Roma’s Backdoor at 6 p.m. June 5.
