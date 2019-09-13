Durand students celebrate homecoming

The Durand High School senior homecoming representatives are shown Wednesday. In front, from left, are Hannah Johnson, Haley Zdunic, Clara Henry, Olivia Ayers and Baylee Huff. In back are Jacob Mills, Jaylen Jones, Mark Sworm, Shane Nicolas and Caleb Pratt.

 Courtesy Photo

DURAND — Durand Area Schools homecoming week continues tonight as the Railroaders welcome Mount Morris for the homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Roundhouse Stadium.

A hog roast will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m., followed by the homecoming parade at 5 p.m.

The homecoming queen and king will be announced at halftime.

Throughout the week, students have celebrated with a variety of spirit days, including Pajama Day, Tourist Day and Class Color Day. Today, students will be decked out in school colors, blue and white.

The week comes to a close Saturday with the homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

