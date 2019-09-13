Durand students celebrate homecoming

DURAND — Durand Area Schools homecoming week continues tonight as the Railroaders welcome Mount Morris for the homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Roundhouse Stadium.
A hog roast will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m., followed by the homecoming parade at 5 p.m.
The homecoming queen and king will be announced at halftime.
Throughout the week, students have celebrated with a variety of spirit days, including Pajama Day, Tourist Day and Class Color Day. Today, students will be decked out in school colors, blue and white.
The week comes to a close Saturday with the homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
