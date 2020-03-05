DURAND — The Durand Fire Department is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 11.
The hunt will take place at Trumble Park and feature prizes for children up to 12. Kids will also have a chance to meet the Easter Bunny during the event.
Start times by age are as follows:
n Up to 2: 10:05 a.m.
n 3 to 5: 10:10 a.m.
n 6 to 8: 10:15 a.m.
n 9 to 12: 10:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.