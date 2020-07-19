Owosso artist wins award in Birmingham show

BIRMINGHAM– The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), a regional nonprofit art center committed to promoting visual arts experiences for all, has announced the winners of its 2020 Michigan Fine Arts Competition (MFAC), including an Owosso man.
The annual juried regional art contest, now in its 39th year, open to artists from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
The accompanying free MFAC virtual exhibition online now through Aug. 27 includes 91 works by 79 artists, selected from more than 400 entries across the five states.
Among those receiving awards was Gary Mulnix of Owosso, who received the $250 BBAC President’s Award for his work, “Palm.” Mulnix work depicts a palm tree in bronze.
Other winners include:
Alan Brown (Lake Orion) / Ferma and the Raven / $2,000 BBAC Award
Rose Ellis (Grand Rapids) / THE MAC / $1,000 BBAC Award
Peggy Whitely (Washington) / Sonata in White and Green / $500 BBAC Award
Jan Filarski (Ray) / Pescados Alrededor / $300 Blick Art Materials Award
Deborah Bowen (Spring Lake) / Paused / $250 BBAC President’s Award
James Ritchie (Plymouth) / Manhattan Big Foot Ed. of 5 / $250 Corinne Maillard Robinson Award
Kathryn Wedge (Neenah) / Waving / $100 Blick Art Materials Award
Fran Wolok (Bloomfield) / Time and Space (Saturn V J2 Engine) / $100 Blick Art Materials Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.