Friends of the Shiawassee River launch kayak raffle

CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River has launched a fundraising raffle for a 12-foot, 5-inch Islay Cruiser Venture Kayak valued at over $1,200.
Money generated by the raffle will be used by the Friends to host water quality monitoring stream teams, an annual river cleanup, paddling events and other efforts.
The winner will be announced at the Friends’ virtual wine tasting event Sept. 9.
“The Shiawassee River is an amazing natural resource in our community, yet I hear time and again that so few get on the river and enjoy it firsthand. The opportunity to get a quality kayak, hand-picked by the Friends, will give individuals the opportunity to experience the Shiawassee and take advantage of our river every year,” Friends’ board president Nick Tereck said in a press release.
“The raffle is more than just a way for the Friends to raise money,” Friends board member Matt Van Epps added. “Part of our mission is to promote the recreational use of the river. This raffle will enable the lucky winner to get out and enjoy the river we love so much. It’s truly a win-win for all.”
Raffle tickets are available for $5 at the Friends’ office, J & S Tire (Owosso), Gilbert’s Hardware and Appliance (Owosso) and the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, held Saturday mornings along Exchange Street. Tickets can also be purchased by sending a check made out to the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) to P.O. Box 402, Owosso, MI 48867.
For more information about the Friends of the Shiawassee River or the kayak raffle, visit shiawasseeriver.org, join the Friends’ Facebook family, or call (989) 723-9062.
