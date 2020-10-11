Following God’s plan

OWOSSO — As a 4-year-old growing up in Owosso, Mindi Odom used to sing into the handle of a vacuum, a practice she admits often annoyed her brother.
Now in her late 30s, Odom’s voice is being heard around the world.
What began as a one-song project with a colleague from church has transformed into Pivotal Awakening, a contemporary Christian pop/rock band that has generated more than 1 million streams worldwide since the release of its first single, “Soulblind,” in December 2019.
The band, comprised of Odom on lead vocals and fellow Davison Free Methodist Church member Andy Graves on keyboard and bass guitar, also earned nominations in the Outstanding Christian Vocalist, Outstanding Christian Group, Outstanding Christian Songwriter, and Outstanding Christian Recording categories earlier this year at the Detroit Music Awards.
“I’d have to say that my most used emoji on my phone these days is the mind blowing emoji,” Odom said, laughing. “We just wake up and we think, ‘What is happening? Is the world sure (they like us)?’ We’re so truly humbled by and appreciative of every single person that has listened to and followed us and liked our music. Every day that we’re in the studio and we’re creating music is truly a gift.”
Odom’s love of music began at an early age, though it wasn’t until the fourth grade that she began to take it seriously, she said. Trading in the vacuum handle microphone for an ensemble group, Odom opted to join the choir at Salem Lutheran School.
“We had no idea that Mindi could sing,” Terri Jo Gould, Odom’s mother, said. “We sat eagerly waiting in the audience for the spring choir to start. The kids sounded wonderful and then two little girls took the lead — one of them was Mindi — and we heard this amazing voice coming out of this tiny little girl. We had never heard her voice like that before. We were actually astonished.
“From that moment, Mindi was singing in every event that the school offered. It wasn’t long before she was doing solos in church, weddings and other events starting at just 12 years old.”
Odom, who now resides in Davison with her husband Tory and their three daughters, continued her musical endeavors at Davison Free Methodist Church, performing as a member church’s worship team. It was there that she met Graves, a retired firefighter with years of musical experience, including nearly 30 years as a bass player spanning multiple bands throughout southeast Michigan.
“When I started writing again after a long hiatus I really wanted to go back to the recording studio and I started thinking, ‘Who are the top people that I know that I can reach out to that might want to do this?’” Graves said. “The first thought was Mindi…There was no backup plan, I didn’t have somebody in mind for a second choice or a third choice, it was kind of all hinging on her.”
Though admittedly unsure of the seriousness of Graves’ offer, Odom agreed to join him for a recording session at Reel to Reel Productions in Fenton in August 2019. Once there, the two recorded what would become Pivotal Awakening’s first single, “Soulblind.”
“We were just going to do (that) one song, one song just for fun,” Odom said. “It just so happens that Andy and I have a musical connection, and so one song turned into, goodness, what do we have now?”
“About 16 to 18,” Graves said.
“I think that God has a plan for us and he brought us together at the right time,” Odom continued. “Andy and I are always on the same page with our topics to write about and the words that we are using and the poetry and the sounds that Andy comes up with on the keyboard. I don’t believe we’ve ever had a moment where we were not on the same page with any of the topics or songs that we’ve created. We really do attribute that to God driving the bus and we’re along for the ride.”
Since forming a year ago, Odom and Graves have released five songs together. The group’s latest single “Not That Different” launched streaming platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, etc.) Aug. 25.
At the heart of the group’s music is the belief that each and every person is created in God’s image, and that each person has a specific purpose in this world, Odom said.
The lyrics in the songs are uplifting and hopeful, conveying messages that Odom hopes will lift people up during difficult times.
Perhaps the greatest example of this effort can be found in the group’s song “August Rain,” a moving tribute to those impacted by the Northwest Airlines flight 255 crash in Romulus on Aug. 16, 1987.
The plane, which departed from Detroit Metro Airport with sights set on Phoenix, Arizona, crashed moments after takeoff, killing all but one passenger on board. Graves, who’d been a paramedic for all of 20 months at the time of the crash, was among the many first responders that arrived on scene. It’s an experience he carries with him to this day.
“There’s literally not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that accident in some way or some shape or some form,” Graves said. “For the longest time, those memories were all dark and unpleasant.”
It took Graves 20 years before he could even attend the (annual) crash memorial service along Middlebelt Road, though he did visit the memorial site alone in 1994, an experience that he said motivated him to begin write the song.
It wasn’t until Graves began working with Odom, however, that he could put all of the pieces together, opting to approach the song from the universal themes of sudden loss and grief and healing and hope and faith, rather than merely his experience as a first responder. The duo released the song Jan. 20.
“It was just absolutely incredible in terms of a healing experience for me, and then the reception it received from the family members of flight 255, from people that were just touched by the crash in some way and the media coverage that we received from it were just beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” Graves said. “Now thanks to our work on the song and many other visits to the annual memorial service and participating in some other things with the flight family members, now I have this whole well of positive experiences to outweigh that one thing.”
Odom and Graves currently meet at the studio at least once a week, and they hope to release three new songs before the end of the year, though many more are in varying stages of the recording process, according to Odom.
Gould can’t wait for the new material.
“Our 2019 Christmas party was the first time we heard ‘Soulblind,’” Gould said. “We all knew at that moment that this experiment was a success. Mindi and Andy were destined to create music together. I am like a little kid at the edge of my seat waiting for every new song.”
“It really is a gift,” Odom said of the experience so far. “We’re just thrilled to pieces to be on this journey together.”
For more information about Pivotal Awakening, visit facebook.com/PivotalAwakening and/or pivotalawakening.com.
