INGHAM COUNTY — An Owosso teen will be among 36 high school students competing in three rounds of poetry recitation for the chance to be named Michigan’s 2020 Poetry Out Loud Champion March 13-14 at the Lansing Crowne Plaza, 925 S Creyts Road.
Round one is from 2:30 to 5 p.m. March 13. Rounds two and three are from 8 to 11 a.m. March 14. The event is free to attend.
Owosso senior Rachael Dahl is among those competing this year.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation program coordinated statewide by Michigan Humanities through a collaboration with the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.
Each school champion will have three poems prepared for recitation at the state finals competition, and will be judged based on their physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.
The Michigan state champion receives a $1,200 cash award, $1,500 stipend for their school, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to represent Michigan at the national competition and compete for a $20,000 award. At the state level, the first runner-up will receive $600, with $700 for their school. The second runner-up will receive $200, with $200 for their school. The third runner-up will receive $100, with $100 for their school.
