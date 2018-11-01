OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center will close its featured exhibit of artists Jann Johnson Lardie of Perry, Karen Kierstead Miller of Okemos and Richard Tesner of Flushing with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The public is invited for food and drinks, as well as the opportunity to meet and talk with the artists. Members will be able to receive 20 percent off all featured artist items.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.
For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
