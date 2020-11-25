Author to ‘visit’ library virtually

CORUNNA — The Community District Library will virtually host Lynn Austin, an historical Christian fiction author, at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
Austin will talk about her works and answer audience questions via Zoom. Those interested in attending should visit mycdl.org for login information.
Austin has won the Christy award eight times for her books of faith. Her book, “Hidden Places,” was made into a Hallmark Channel movie starring Shirley Jones.
The Community District Library branches have several of Austin’s books available for checkout.
For more information about the author visit lynnaustin.org.
The CDL has branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop and Perry. To learn more about the author, call (989) 743-4800 or go to mycdl.org.
