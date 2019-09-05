Couple to perform concert

OWOSSO — Owosso First United Methodist Church is hosting a concert featuring Randy and Marli Brown at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in the sanctuary of the church, 1500 N. Water St.
The Browns provide congregations with a musical worship experience filled with gratefulness, adoration and awesome wonder for the Lord, the church said in a press release. A donation will be accepted to support their ministry.
Visitors may enter the church from the east parking lot (at the end of North Washington Street). For more information, call the church office at (989) 725-2201.
