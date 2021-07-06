CDL announces in-person stories

CORUNNA — The Community District Library is hosting in-person storytimes in July called “Miss Joanie Hits the Road!”
Joan Norris has been recording virtual story times for young library listeners throughout the past year. The in-person story times are planned for outside. Participants may bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Times include:
n At 11 a.m. July 6 and 20 behind the Perry branch on the Calkins/MacQueen house lawn and at 1:30 p.m. on those dates at the Morrice branch.
n At 11:30 a.m. July 13 and 27 at the Lennon branch and at 1 p.m. across from the New Lothrop branch on the church lawn.
n At 11 a.m. every Friday, beginning July 16, Miss Joanie will read at the Corunna branch.
