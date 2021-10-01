OWOSSO — The Steam Railroading Institute this week announced tickets are on sale for the 2021 season of the North Pole Express.
The holiday excursions have been a tradition for the nonprofit organization since 2004. The North Pole Express will once again be powered by the Pere Marquette 1225, a 1941 Berkshire-type steam locomotive.
All North Pole Express excursions operate on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19. There will be an additional day of excursions Nov. 26. Trains will depart from the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso for a 41/2 -hour, round-trip excursion to Ashley’s “Country Christmas.”
Passengers will enjoy a 1-hour, 15-minute train ride each way, choosing six different classes of service. Upon arrival at the Country Christmas, passengers will disembark for a two-hour Christmas party and participate in numerous activities, including live entertainment and meeting Santa Claus himself.
The Pere Marquette 1225 is owned by the Steam Railroading Institute, and is renowned for its role in the 2004 Warner Bros. movie “The Polar Express.” The 1225’s blueprints were used as the prototype for the locomotive image, as well as its sounds to bring the train in the animated film to life.
The Steam Railroading Institute will follow all local, state, and federal health orders for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Approved face coverings must be worn by all passengers, ages 2 and up, for the entirety of the train ride except when actively eating or drinking.
Tickets are now available at michigansteamtrain.com.
