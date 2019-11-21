OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Historical Society will host a program about Shaftsburg and Woodhull Township at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Museum is at the corner of N. M-52 and Wilkinson Road. The presenter will be Michael Shaft.
Light refreshments will be served.
