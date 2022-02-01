OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center opened its first exhibit of 2022 today, featuring the work of several Michigan artists for residents to enjoy.
SAC Exhibits Director Jennifer Ross said in a press release that pieces from Rich Tesner of Flushing, Lisabeth Curnow of Holt, Nanette Mathe of Lansing and Andrea Czarnik of Saginaw will be on display until March 13.
Tesner “looks for inspiration through the world around him” by taking photographs and later using them as the source for paintings. His 17 works at the exhibit include a custom Bob Dylan-themed piece he did for his brother, a painting of his daughter when she was participating in an exchange program in Italy, and numerous paintings of animals including as a bear, an elephant, an owl, and numerous others.
“Each painting has a story and each one is a reflection of who Rich is as a person and an artist,” Ross said in the release.
Curnow and Mathe collaborated to create a group exhibit named “Nature Interpretations,” which consists of watercolor, drawings, photography and mixed media. Their exhibit features many birds and other works.
Czarnik is an “interpretive painter” of landscape, nature and still life. She studied at the American Academy of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago. Her works include nature-inspired landscape pieces, a dog and wildlife.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso, is open to the public from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The public is welcome to schedule an appointment and there is no charge for admission.
A “Meet the Artist” reception is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.