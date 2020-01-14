CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools is hosting two ucoming events.
The Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter dances are for all area residents. Tickets include refreshments, music by Sound Wavz Entertainment, 5-by-7-inch photos from Hickory Lane Photography, and a small keepsake.
The Daddy Daughter dance is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 (Feb. 4 makeup date) at Corunna Middle School.
Tickets are on sale now at the administration office, 124 N. Shiawassee St., for $15 per couple (preschool through eighth grade) and $5 for each additional daughter.
No registrations will be accepted after Jan. 24.
The Mother-Son dance is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 (March 10 makeup date) at Corunna Middle School. Tickets are $15 per couple and $5 for each additional son.
No registrations will be accepted after Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.