OWOSSO — Virginia Woodard, called Dolly by friends, grew up in Detroit during a golden age when the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Michigan Opera Theatre were vital centers of cultural life.
So after she and her husband, Joseph Woodard — scion of the Woodard furniture family — moved to Owosso, Dolly naturally wanted to bring the arts she’d relished in Detroit to her adopted hometown.
In 1972, she and Ann Moore, wife of Dr. Phillip Moore, formed the Shiawassee Arts Council, launching an all-out art assault on Owosso by bringing in paintings from DIA, opera and theater productions from New York and Detroit, poetry events, live concerts and much more.
Their efforts grew into today’s Shiawassee Arts Center, a full art gallery featuring a Frederick Frieseke collection, ever-changing exhibits by Michigan artists, art classes and programs, gift shop and special events.
“Dolly and Ann did it because they knew the arts are important. Owosso was called a jock town,” said Sue Degerstrom, 91, of Owosso, who served on the first SAC board of directors.
The pair made a striking team, with Dolly — “a driving force, a powerhouse,” according to Degerstrom — stepping out front and Moore quietly organizing behind the scenes.
Moore, from Springfield, Missouri, moved to Owosso after her husband was hired by the Owosso Medical Group. The couple raised their five children in a home just north of the city, in Owosso Township.
“My mother wasn’t an artist herself, but both of my parents enjoyed the arts — going to plays, concerts and museums,” said Katherine Godbold, Moore’s daughter. “That’s what inspired her to bring more art to the community.”
Losing her husband in 1971 gave Woodard an additional reason to dive into a worthy cause.
“Her need to lift herself out of her grief literally motivated her to found the arts council,” Virginia “Bunny” Woodard Matthews, Dolly Woodard’s daughter, said during a phone conversation from the home she shares with her husband in New York.
As far as anyone remembers, the duo didn’t meet community resistance based on their gender, but early doubters insisted there was no way local residents would bother to show up for SAC events.
“We showed him,” Degerstrom said.
The Shiawassee Art Council’s debut was Art Train, a five-railroad car touring art exhibit from DIA. In early 1972 then-Owosso Mayor Leon Montague asked Moore and Woodard to explore bringing it to Owosso. Excited about the opportunity, the women boned up on Art Train at an all-day conference in East Lansing.
A week later, Owosso officials signed up for the free art exhibit. Because of a schedule change, the date was moved up to July, forcing Woodard and Moore to rush to set up SAC as an official nonprofit organization in advance of the event.
In June, the Owosso City Council officially endorsed SAC and literally presented members with the keys to Curwood Castle. Author James Oliver Curwood’s former home was now SAC’s official headquarters.
“It was a perfect time to start the Shiawassee Arts Council, and to have these wonderful women do the work to get the council going — and keep it going,” Brewer said.
More than 6,000 people came to the eight-day Art Train, which parked on the tracks near 123 N. Chipman St., currently the site of Sonoco Protective Solutions. In the years ahead, Art Train would visit Owosso three times and Durand twice.
“They worked their tails off and Art Train was a huge, smashing success,” Woodard Matthews said.
In a timeline Dolly Woodard created of SAC activities spanning 1972-75, she thanked the hundreds of volunteers who helped make Art Train a big hit with the public.
“Art Train, for Owosso, was the catalyst for renewed and broader interest in art,” Woodard wrote. “The enthusiastic response of the whole area encouraged the Shiawassee Arts Council to immediately program stimulating art events, along with long-range plans for future cultural development.”
Spurred by Art Train’s success, SAC delivered a nonstop series of “stimulating art events,” including a photo exhibit and guest speaker on Michigan architecture; “School For Scandal,” a play presented by the Julliard School of Drama; poets and artists in residence; a one-woman art show; camera club exhibit; concert pianist and other attractions.
They all took place during a single year, 1973.
Exhibits in 1974 of Israeli and Japanese art, various American Revolution Bicentennial activities, and a Rock and Gem Club Show. The renowned Stan Kenton jazz orchestra performed in the Owosso High School gymnasium and SAC sponsored Owosso’s fourth annual art show.
Also on the roster were performances by a national Shakespeare company, a DIA exhibit featuring a self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh, and a play starring Broadway legend Patti LuPone.
On July 17, 1975, the then-First Lady of Michigan, Helen Milliken, along with members of the Michigan Historical Commission, paid a memorable visit to Curwood Castle to meet the members of the Shiawassee Arts Council.
At that time the Shiawassee Art Center was still a distant dream, so for many years most of SAC’s art exhibits were set up inside the “temporary” building in front of the Owosso Armory, which was torn down only a few years ago.
In October 1974, Moore and Woodard approached the city council with an ambitious fundraising plan to restore Curwood Castle. They went on to collect a large amount of money, including a $40,000 donation.
Many of their ideas, such as creating a “Curwood Room” in the top turret, removing an apartment building and house to create Curwood Castle Park, and constructing a footbridge to connect the castle to downtown Owosso, later came to fruition.
“They had the vision of making the area around the castle into a park, and raised money to begin to make it happen,” Brewer said. “It all started under them.”
Both women were warm, friendly and welcoming. They knew how to twist an arm with a smile for a donation. And they were whizzes at recruiting volunteers, among them Brewer, a family friend.
“Dolly encouraged me — I was kind of shy when I was young,” Brewer said. “She saw something in me that had potential. Just being around her made me more confident. She was my mentor.”
Brewer, who joined SAC in 1984, will lead the organization into its 50th year in 2022.
“It’s been a labor of love for me. It’s been my second home,” she said. “I see the Shiawassee Arts Center as one of Owosso’s jewels and I’m so pleased we’re able to offer this to our community and to those who visit us from outside the area.”
Woodard Matthews said her mother would be delighted by how SAC has evolved and developed.
“She would have thought Piper was astronomical,” Woodard Matthews said. “I don’t think you could get a better director if you went to Oxford or New York.”
Woodard and Moore, who grew to be close friends, remained active in SAC over the years. Woodard suffered a major stroke and passed away in 1987. Moore, who later also became involved in the Shiawassee Community Foundation, died in March 2020. She was 96.
“Ann continued to support (SAC) right up until her passing,” Brewer said. “She and her husband were major donors.”
“I think they made a difference in Owosso, not just by co-founding SAC but being involved in many different aspects of the arts,” she continued. “They were so different, they complemented each other. They were each good in different areas. It was a good partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.