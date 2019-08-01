Calvarymen make final appearance

OWOSSO — The 2019 SUMMERPraise! season continues at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when The Calvarymen Quartet makes their final Owosso appearance.
The concert will take place at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater, 225 N. Water St.
Organized in 1956, the Calvarymen hosted many concerts at the IMA and Whiting Auditoriums. While the original bass singer, Jim Glasco, is still with the quartet, Barry Maust is now the manager and tenor for the group.
Lead singer Jeff Glasco, Jim Glasco’s nephew, and baritone Chuck Robbins round out the quartet.
Maust is dealing with health issues and this will be the final year for the group. SUMMERPraise! event coordinator Lynn Webster played keyboard for the group from 1993-97.
The concluding SUMMERPraise! event will take place Aug. 11, when Stronghold Quartet wraps up the six-concert season.
The adjacent Owosso Middle School auditorium is the alternate site in the event of inclement weather.
A donation is requested. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. For additional information, call Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288.
