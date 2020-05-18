Laingsburg project gets final OK

LAINGSBURG — Afters years of discussion and some financial footwork, the city’s proposed amphitheater in McClintock Park is about to become a reality.
On May 11, the city council unanimously approved a contract with Woodhull Construction to build the entertainment space, with an overall project budget not to exceed $539,000.
The move came just one week after the city council unanimously agreed to allocate up to $100,000 from its general fund budget to help finance the initiative.
Construction will begin by July 1, with a targeted completion date in September or October.
“This project is about community and economic development,” Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby said, “and with all that is transpiring in the world right now, what a better time to have a spark of hope, with the excitement of new construction that will inspire a community to come out and celebrate when we are able.
“I am ecstatic that the council and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have helped us keep this project moving,” she continued. “The support for this project has never wavered.”
The amphitheater, which has been a goal among city officials and community members since 2007, was put out for bids in January after the city secured approximately $472,061 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, as well as $49,375 in Community Assistance funds from the MEDC — $521,436 total — to finance the project.
After receiving bids from Woodhull Construction — $694,046.22 — and Laux Construction — $721,439.90 — the city found itself in a difficult spot, Willoughby said, as each bid was more than $170,000 over budget.
To close the funding gap, the city opted to make several alterations to the original project design, including scrapping the cement seating area and reducing the size of the band shell structure.
Despite those cuts, a $100,000 funding gap for the project still existed, and given the uncertain economic climate amid the coronavirus outbreak, Willoughby expressed doubt the state would be able to offer any additional grant funding toward the amphitheater.
During the May 4 council meeting, Willoughby posed multiple options to the council on how to proceed, noting the city could put the project on hold, fund the difference or re-bid the project.
After brief discussion, Mayor Micheal Culpepper motioned that the city allocate up to $100,000 toward the project, with the understanding that the city will continue working on ways to cut the overall cost of the initiative. The city also set a “not-to-exceed” budget of $539,000 for the amphitheater.
“My biggest fear is if we put it off, the state will spend the (grant) money on something else,” Culpepper said at the time. “If one thing changes, everything could change as far as the builders and what they can do or can’t do and costs are going up today…Now we can move forward.”
McClintock Park hosts a variety of activities, including a summer concert series and movie screenings.
City officials have been working for more than 10 years to make widespread improvements to McClintock — once home to a dilapidated playground, combination tennis/basketball court and a softball field.
The amphitheater will be located on top of a hill northeast of the park’s existing pavilion, according to Willoughby, with construction beginning no later than July 1.
“We expect to (have this) completed by September/October, (though) all of this hinges on the ability of the contractors to receive the shipments of supplies and materials necessary to complete the job,” Willoughby said. “The plan is to have this amphitheater completed in 2020.”
In addition to scrapping the cement seating area and reducing the size of the band shell, the city has also altered the layout of the amphitheater’s changing room and storage area to reduce costs, according to Willoughby.
A proposed barrier wall — consisting of loose rocks secured by a metal frame — with space for art panels has also been scrapped from the design, Willoughby said, though there will be some fencing in place.
Despite the alterations, Willoughby — who has been a driving force in the project from the beginning — said she’s looking forward to bringing the entertainment space to life.
“We will be able to spend the next 12 months planning on how to fill the amphitheater with performers and visitors,” she said. “We all hope that 2021 will provide us with a better environment for social gatherings and entertainment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.